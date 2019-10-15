Cold Weather Rule Can Help Avoid Heat and Power Shut Offs In The Winter

DULUTH, Minn. -Winter can be a time when heating and electric bills can skyrocket, due to frequently cold temperatures.

Minnesota power is reminding residents that help is available, thanks to what’s called the Cold Weather Rule.

The Cold Weather Rule is designed to ensure Minnesota residents don’t go without heat or power during the coldest months of the year.

Under a Minnesota statute, the cold weather rule protects those who may have a hard time paying off those rising energy bills.

The rule helps residents avoid service interruptions during the winter. but some requirements need to be met to be eligible for assistance.

“They are required to call Minnesota Power to set up a payment plan to make sure that does not happen. When they call we can help them identify potential reduced rates,” said Kelley Eldien, Communications Specialist.

There are also income qualifications to become eligible for a payment plan.

The rule does not guarantee that shut offs won’t happen without making payment plans to stay current with your monthly bill.

More than 10,000 customers are helped every winter thanks to the cold weather rule.

For more information you can call Minnesota Power at 1-800-228-4966 or click here.