Duluth Lakeside Marketplace to Host Halloween Trick-or-Treat Event

The Event is a Collaborations of Many Businesses in the Lakeside Neighborhood of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lakeside Marketplace is a group of local businesses in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood looking to come together with the intention of enticing more customers to check out the selection of goods and services offered in the area.

The group is offering a free trick-or-treating event on Thursday, October 31.

From 4:00 until 5:30 p.m., families are encouraged to stop by the multiple participating businesses from 44th – 47th Avenue East in Duluth.

Janet Anelli, owner of Hannah Johnson Fabrics, is looking to grow and expand the Lakeside Marketplace.

Anelli expanded her business in 2019, moving in to the old Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery location.

She is now offering classes such as pillowcase making, tote bags, and more.

For more information regarding Lakeside Marketplace upcoming events, click here.