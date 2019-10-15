Father of Jackson Pfister Speaks Out

Jackson's father says his son was a leader who was always looking out for others who struggled

ESKO, Minn.- Last Friday night, a 15-year-old Esko football player collapsed during a game and later died. Fox 21’s Ryan Compeau talked with Jackson Pfister’s father Matt over the phone.

“Jackson was a leader who was always looking out for others who struggled and often cared more about classmates than himself”, said Pfister.

Jackson died Friday night after collapsing during the Eskomos football game in Aitkin, a week before his 16th birthday.

Matt says “Jackson exceeded his families expectations with his performance in everyday life far exceeding his god given athletic traits.

Fox 21 also reached out to a handful of football teams around the area planning to honor Jackson.

“I’m proud to know what the surrounding communities are doing for Jackson including wearing special stickers to remember him”, said Pfister.

The Esko football team met Saturday morning and the head coach left it up to Jackson’s teammates to decide whether to play their next game as scheduled. Matt sent a text to Esko’s coach that read “Jackson would want the boys to play. To play for him”. So the game will go on.

Regardless of what happens Wednesday night, Matt says he knows Jackson would be proud.

“He wouldn’t care about a win or loss, just that they leave everything on the field”, said Pfister.

Esko hosts Crosby-Ironton Wednesday night at 6 p.m. A moment of silence will be held before kick-off, and t-shirts will be available for attendees to purchase. The Crosy-Ironton head coach says the players will put stickers on their helmets of Jackson’s number “15”. Players and coaches will also be wearing blue wristbands.

A press conference will be held following the completion of the game in Esko. No word on who will be speaking.