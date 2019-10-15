Former Bulldog, Wilderness Standout Billy Exell Signs with Wichita Thunder

The former UMD men's hockey assistant captain has signed with the Edmonton Oilers ECHL affiliate.

WICHITA, Kan. – Former UMD men’s hockey standout Billy Exell has been signed by the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.

The 24-year-old was a big part of the Bulldogs back-to-back national championship wins. And he also was a part of the Minnesota Wilderness back in 2015 who won the Robertson Cup in the NAHL.

Exell played four years with UMD, appearing in 130 games while tallying 11 goals and 13 assists, and serving as an assistant captain last season in his senior year.