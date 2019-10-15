Fuel Companies See Heating Oil Sales Go Up Ahead of Winter

Customers asked to keep paths to tanks and pipes clear of snow.

DULUTH, Minn.- Heating oil and propane are starting to be hot commodities again as we move loser to winter.

Superior Fuel is already seeing more gallons of fuel go out the door as customers are turning on their heat for the first time.

The company’s President, Ryan Gunderson, said while you heat up your home this winter, remember to shovel snow out of the way for drivers delivering your fuel.

“As we head into the winter if we see a lot of snowfall like we did last year our drivers really appreciate it if people keep a path to their tank or their fill pipes clear,” Gunderson said. “It allows, our drivers are working long days and that snow when they have to drag that hose through the deep snow it’s really hard on them.”

Gunderson added if you get a weird smell after starting your heater, it’s likely just the dust that built up while it was off all summer. But if it lasts, you should call a professional to take a look.