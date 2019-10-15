Its Back To Business for Goodwill Duluth After Small Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Business is back to normal for the Goodwill store on Garfield Avenue in Duluth after a small fire broke out last week.

A palette caught fire, causing some donations to be destroyed.

Fortunately everyone was able to evacuate the building…

And no injuries were reported.

The Duluth Transit Authority also provided a bus during the incident to help give refuge from the cold.

The communications manager says they are still working on an estimate of total damage, but he is grateful the fire did not turn into something more.

“If more donations could have caught on fire it could have been a major setback. Or if that work area was damaged at all those workers could have been displace. Thankfully that was not the case,” said Communications Manager Scott Vezina.

The fire is still being investigated by the Duluth Police department.

The Goodwill on Garfield Avenue is open seven days a week.