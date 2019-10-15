Prep Soccer: Hunters Boys, Lumberjacks Girls Advance in Section 7A Playoffs

Duluth Denfeld boys defeated Hermantown in the boys section semi-final, while Cloquet/Carlton girls shut out St. Francis.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both section 7A semi-finals for boys and girls soccer took place on Tuesday, and two local teams are moving on.

4-seed Duluth Denfeld took down top-seed Hermantown 2-1 in boys soccer. Xavier Decker and Parker Chastey scored the goals for the Hunters. Denfeld will take on 2-seed St. Francis, who beat 3-seed Duluth Marshall 4-3 in the semi-final, on Thursday in the section final.

In girls action, 2-seed Cloquet/Carlton shut out 3-seed St. Francis 2-0. Brenna Mattson and Kiana Bender scored for the Lumberjacks. Cloquet/Carlton will play top-seed Chisago Lakes, who beat 5-seed Duluth Marshall Tuesday night 1-0 in overtime, on Thursday in the section final.