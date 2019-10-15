Prep Volleyball: Hawks, Spartans Earn Sweeps in Season Finales

In their final home games of the season, Hermantown and Superior swept their respective opponents.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Alana Mayry finished with 15 kills while Kennedy Barrett chipped in with 36 assists as the Hermantown volleyball team swept Cloquet 3-0 Tuesday night.

The Hawks finish their season with an 18-9 record, while Cloquet wraps up the regular season at 11-15.

In other volleyball action, Superior wrapped up their season with a sweep at home over Duluth Denfeld 3-0. The Spartans end their season with an 18-14 record.