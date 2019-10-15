Pumpkin Giveaway and Halloween Celebration

A local Duluth realtor is hosting a pumpkin pick-up for clients, customers and friends

DULUTH, Minn.- One local Duluth realtor is hosting a pumpkin pickup for the clients, customers, and friends that they do business with on a daily basis.

J.S. Realty is keeping the yearly tradition going of giving away free pumpkins to members of the community, along with giving them a home cooked meal, and just catching up with friends.

“Real estate is really a fun business, and we have a good time and that’s how we generate clients and customers. But we also like to see our old friends and it’s a good opportunity to give them something, give them something to eat, an evening out and give them a free pumpkin”, said Jackie Sathers, J.S. Realtor.

The pumpkin giveaway continues tomorrow from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the J.S. Realty location on Midway Road.