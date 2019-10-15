Saints Women’s Soccer Win Fifth Straight on Friday’s Lone Goal

It was also the fifth straight shutout for the CSS women's soccer team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth native Morgan Friday would score early in the first half and Alexa Gothard would post a clean sheet as the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team defeated UW-Stout 1-0 Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

It was Friday’s 17th goal of the year and Gothard’s fifth straight shutout on the season. The Saints improve to 9-6 as they get set to take on St. Thomas on Sunday.