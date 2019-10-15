Great Outdoors: Team Duluth Ski Club Kicks Off Season

Snow may not be sticking to the ground yet, but members gathered Tuesday night getting ready for the upcoming season

DULUTH, Minn.- Snow may not be sticking to the ground yet for skiers and snowboarders, but Tuesday night was the kick off open house for the 2019 winter season for Team Duluth Ski Club.

Team Duluth Ski Club Participates in competitive racing and training for alpine, freestyle, and snowboard athletes that send 6 to 18 year olds all over the country.

“It’s fun to go down a ski hill and experience the adrenaline of carving turns”, said Corey Danelski, Program Director, Team Duluth Ski Club.

Families filled the Team Duluth Room at Spirit Mountain Tuesday night to meet with coaches, get any questions answered about this upcoming season, and even enjoy a campfire. Regardless of what experience you have on skies or snowboard, there are people on Team Duluth willing to help you out.

“We have a big group of coaches. Our coaches are trained, licensed. We have coaches that are here to help kids who have never skied to get them to carve some nice turns, and we have coaches that travel with them to national events”, said Danelski.

Team Duluth develops snow skills and personal growth in young athletes, a lot of which are new to the club.

“There’s so many new faces and new people that are getting involved in the sport of skiing and snowboarding, so it’s fun. The excitement of a lot of new members. Last year we had about 120 athletes participate in our program and I anticipate we are going to have the same”, said Danelski.

And with that growth in numbers, Danelski says skiing and snowboarding is something you can do for the rest of your life.

“It’s fun because winter time is cold and snowy so kids have to find something to do. It’s fun, it’s a lifelong sport, and we have a lot of kids that give back”, said Danelski.

Dry land training for the club meets Tuesday through Thursday at Chester Bowl, and Team Duluth will be hosting their annual ski swap fundraiser this Saturday at Spirit Mountain.