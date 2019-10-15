Vietnamese Family Rescued by USS Duluth Honored

Family members share their story of fleeing Vietnam in 1975

DULUTH, Minn. – A family who evacuated war-torn Vietnam in the 1970s was honored with a ceremony in Duluth.

The Pham family of seven was rescued from Saigon and brought on-board the USS Duluth navy ship.

One family member recently bought an engraved brick at the USS Duluth Anchor Monument to commemorate the ship and his family’s history.

“So that my children and future generations of the Phams would remember our journey as well as understand the heroics of those who helped us make it to the United States and start a new life here,” said Chinh Pham, who evacuated Vietnam when he was ten years old.

Former USS Duluth crew members were thrilled to hear from a family of refugees who they helped to rescue decades ago.

“Then the next thing I find out is his parents and he are coming here and his sister’s coming here and I got in touch with Mayor Larson and said this is a story we have to tell. This is just absolutely incredible,” said Don Rowe, USS Duluth Association President.

Back in 1975, the USS Duluth rescued about 2,000 Vietnamese refugees.

The ship was decommissioned from service in 2005.