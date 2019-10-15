Wiese Impressed with QBs Olson, Calchera in Win Against Wayne State

Sophomore Garret Olson and redshirt freshman Keagan Calchera filled in admirably, leading UMD to their fifth win of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team were back at practice Tuesday following their Homecoming win over Wayne State.

It was an interesting game for the Bulldogs as they were without the services of quarterback John Larson, who was out due to injury. Sophomore Garret Olson and redshirt freshman Keagan Calchera filled in admirably, leading UMD to their fifth win of the season.

“I think we both bring a lot to the table and we both fit well in the offense. Obviously it worked out well on Saturday. We got a win and hopefully the same thing happens this weekend,” said Olson.

“We’re not run-first type of guys. We’re going to go through our progressions and get out of the pocket if we have to. I think we’re both athletic quarterbacks and we’ll make plays when we need to and get the ball in the more athletic guys’ hands,” Calchera said.

“Our expectation for those guys heading into Saturday was to make sure they can manage the game and I thought both those guys did well. They handled the pressure well and made throws when they needed to. They did a really good job making sure our run game was adequate in the first half and second half to be able to win the game,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

The Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Sioux Falls.