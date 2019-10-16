City Officials: William A. Irvin to Move Back to Minnesota Slip Today

DULUTH, Minn. – City officials say the SS William A. Irvin is moving back to the Minnesota Slip today, weather permitting.

In preparation for the move, the Blue Bridge will be closed to pedestrians until sometime Thursday.

The east side of Harbor Drive has also been closed to the public during the move.

City officials say spectators are encouraged to view the move on the Canal Park side of the Minnesota Slip.

A press conference will be held at 3:00 p.m. where speakers will provide more information about the move.