Gary New Duluth Rec Area in Final Phase

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gary New Duluth Recreational Area has underwent several renovations, and added new amenities over the last several years.

They are now in the final phase of the long process, and adding a skate park is in the mix.

Although the park isn’t expected to be completed until next year, fundraising is already underway.

Community members say, the park will help promote an active lifestyle.

“Releasing a lot of energy in a fun way i’m sure. We’ll get the daredevil’s who like to do the tricky, trick things. We really just want a place for kids to come and have fun,” Gary Recreation Center Board Member, Kisty Haller says.

There will be a rummage sale held on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the recreation center.

The proceeds will go towards the skate park and other programs.