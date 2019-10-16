Glensheen General Admission Tours Add Pumpkin Hunt

DULUTH, Minn. – The Glensheen Mansion in Duluth has added another element to the Halloween season celebrations.

During tour hours, you can join in on the great pumpkin hunt.

Nine pumpkins are hidden throughout the grounds and inside the mansion for visitors to find during the self-guided, general admission tours.

“There’s no age maximum you need to be to participate in the pumpkin hunt. We’ve found that adults enjoy the pumpkin hunt just as much as kids. So we encourage everyone to join in the fun,” Glensheen Marketing Manager, Jane Pederson says.

If you find them all, you can go back to the gift shop for a prize.

Glensheen will be hosting extended tours during MEA weekend. The following weekend, they will host 21 and older flashlight tours.