Local Fishing Foundation Raising Funds to Help Those Impacted by Cancer

Catch Your Moment Foundation is Hosting a Raffle Fundraiser to Help Expand Their Mission in the Northland and Beyond

DULUTH, Minn. – Receiving word of a cancer diagnosis is never something you plan for in life.

It’s why Catch Your Moment Foundation is looking to help Northlanders impacted by their diagnosis build strength and keep spirits strong.

The Foundation is made up of a group of dedicated anglers and professionals looking to connect families touched by cancer with the therapeutic sport of fishing.

Founder Timmon Lund say the objective of the foundation is to provide peer support with an opportunity to find inspiration, healing connections, and enjoy the outdoors with an experienced angler.

The Foundation is a non-profit organization.

All fishing trips and costs incurred are 100% donated and volunteered.

Lund himself experienced the benefit that fishing provided during treatment.

“Friends and family would pick me up and bring me to the lake. Just getting out took me away from what I was faced with and provided a relief that medicine couldn’t. Now, this is my way to give back,” said Lund.

Lund is teaming up with Ranger Boats and Marine General to host a raffle fundraiser, with the grand prize drawing happening in April of 2020.

Tickets can now be purchased at Marine General in Duluth. They’re $20/ticket.

You’ll have the chance to win a brand new Ranger boat and trailer. The ticket also includes a $10 coupon.

Click here to learn more information about Catch Your Moment Foundation.

Funds raised from the raffle will help Lund expand his trips in the Northland. He is also in the process of expanding the Foundation in other communities in Minnesota and North Dakota.