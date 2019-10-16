Minnesota Boy, 6, Missing After Getting Off Bus Found Safe

BECKER, Minn. (AP) – Authorities in Minnesota say a 6-year-old boy who had been missing since getting off the school bus with his siblings has been found safe.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, named Ethan, hadn’t been seen since 4:10 p.m. Tuesday when he got off the bus near Highway 25 in Becker and ran to play with the family dog.

Becker is located about 45 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The sheriff’s office said on its Twitter page that Ethan was found safe with his dog about 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, about a mile and a half from his home.

UPDATE

Ethan was found safe at about 1:50 a.m., approximately a mile and a half from his home. He was with his dog and is being checked out by paramedics. We want to thank the numerous partnering agencies that helped in the search along with more than 600 volunteers. — Sherburne Co Sheriff (@SherbCoSheriff) October 16, 2019

He was checked out by paramedics but his condition was not immediately known.

The department thanked the numerous partnering agencies and more than 600 volunteers who helped with the search. It said more information would be released later today.