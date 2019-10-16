New Auto Shop Opens in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. -If you are looking for a place to get your car or truck repaired…

Well a new auto shop has opened in Superior on Ogden Avenue.

Twin Ports Diesel and Auto specializes in repairing medium to heavy duty trucks.

But they can also handle all types of vehicles.

The shop opened in April after relocating from a location in Carlton.

The owner says this new location has been good for business.

“This is a great location here right in the middle of everything. So far so good. It’s going great. We’re getting busier and picking up new accounts and a lot of our customers followed us,” said owner Jason Dohse.

Twin Ports Diesel and Auto is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 9 am to Noon.