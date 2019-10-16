Prep Football: Eskomos, Rails, Lumberjacks, Agates End Regular Season with Win
Esko, Proctor, Cloquet and Two Harbors all picked up wins to end the regular season on Wednesday night.
It’s MEA week, so all high school football games in Minnesota were played on Wednesday to end the regular season.
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Crosby-Ironton 0, Esko 33
Hermantown 8, Proctor 12
Cloquet 34, Duluth East 19
Eveleth-Gilbert 7, Two Harbors 20
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 56, Mesabi East 16
Duluth Denfeld 0, Hibbing 27
International Falls 54, Virginia 0
Pine City 6, Moose Lake-Willow River 22
North Branch 20, Grand Rapids 49
Isle 26, Mountain Iron-Buhl 76
MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL
North Central 44, South Ridge 18