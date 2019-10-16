Prep Football: Eskomos, Rails, Lumberjacks, Agates End Regular Season with Win

Esko, Proctor, Cloquet and Two Harbors all picked up wins to end the regular season on Wednesday night.

It’s MEA week, so all high school football games in Minnesota were played on Wednesday to end the regular season.

MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Crosby-Ironton 0, Esko 33

Hermantown 8, Proctor 12

Cloquet 34, Duluth East 19

Eveleth-Gilbert 7, Two Harbors 20

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 56, Mesabi East 16

Duluth Denfeld 0, Hibbing 27

International Falls 54, Virginia 0

Pine City 6, Moose Lake-Willow River 22

North Branch 20, Grand Rapids 49

Isle 26, Mountain Iron-Buhl 76

MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL

North Central 44, South Ridge 18