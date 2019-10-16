Saints Volleyball Top Yellowjackets in Border Battle

The St. Scholastica volleyball team pushed their win streak to six games.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Brooke Schermann and Jessica Remer combined for 35 kills as the St. Scholastica volleyball got the road win over rivals Wisconsin-Superior 3-1 at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets were led by Cami Sletta as she finished with 14 kills, while Gina Baertsch chipped in with 24 assists.

CSS picks up their sixth straight win as they improve to 14-4, including 5-1 within the conference. UWS falls to 11-15.