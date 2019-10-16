Superior Ice Festival to Return with $40,000 Budget

The festival on Barker's Island is for all ages. It brings out ice ATV racing, pond hockey, bonfires, ice sculptures, fireworks, and a kids zone.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The annual Lake Superior Ice Festival is coming back to Superior for another weekend in January after a proposed cut in funding.

The festival on Barker’s Island is for all ages. It brings out ice ATV racing, pond hockey, bonfires, ice sculptures, fireworks, and a kids zone.

Mayor Jim Paine proposed to cut the festival’s funding by more than half this year at $13,000.

He said it is all about balancing a better budget and investing in festivals he believes are growing like the tree lighting ceremony that kicks off small business Saturday.

In the end, councilors voted unanimously to fund the festival at $40,000.

“It was slated to drop down to thirteen thousand and that would have been detrimental to the festival and would it have survived? This is a winter event gets everyone out of the house gets the kids away from the their TVs their iPads whatever and gets them out here to have fun,” said Craig Sutherland , the Superior Council Vice President.

Mayor Paine says the ice festival at $40,000 from the hotel-motel tax budget makes it the most expensive festival the city puts on over the Fourth of July fireworks show at $30,000.

The ice festival kicks off January 25th and runs through the 27th.