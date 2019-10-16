Two People Killed in Polk County Crash

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say two people were killed when their SUV collided with a semi in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at an intersection on County Road 46.

KFGO reports the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Fertile man, and his passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Winger, both died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.