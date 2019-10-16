UMD Working To End Food Insecurities On Campus

DULUTH, Minn. -The University of Minnesota Duluth is fighting to end food insecurities on campus to help in this effort, the university hosted a food drive on World Food Day to ensure no student goes without food

UMD is one of few campuses that provides a free campus food shelf to help students who fall on hard times.

The dining service department collected a variety of non– perishable items like pasta and other canned goods.

They are hoping to restock the Champs Cupboard.

Champs opened in 2013 after university leaders noticed a many students were dealing with food insecurities.

“They might not know exactly when they are going to get their next nutritious meal,” said Dining Service Communications Specialist Kristin Trelstad. “It’s a real struggle a lot of people are dealing with. We really want to support those on campus that are dealing with this.”

One student says she felt it was her responsibility to give back, knowing how hard it can be to afford food while in college.

“College is incredibly expensive. A lot of students have minimum wage jobs to support themselves, pay rent, and pay for food. Those costs can get really high,” said Rachael Nunmenacher.

Champs Cupboard also provides students with toiletries and other necessities.

Champs received more than 100 visits from students in its first year back in 2013

Last year they reached more than 300.