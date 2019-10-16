Union Says Deal With GM Offers ‘Major Gains’

DETROIT (AP) – The United Auto Workers union’s top bargainer with General Motors says a tentative deal with the company will bring “major gains” to workers.

Union Vice President Terry Dittes says in a statement that bargainers wanted to get a strong and fair contract for the 49,000 members who have been on strike for a month.

Details of the agreement weren’t released, but it will include a mix of lump sum and annual pay raises, no change in health care and product guarantees for many U.S. factories.

Workers will stay on the picket lines for at least another two days while union committees vote on the deal. Then the entire membership will have to give its approval.