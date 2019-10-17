1930s Antique Fire Truck Returning Home to Wisconsin

DULUTH, Minn. – The keys to an antique 1930 fire truck were handed back to the truck’s original owners on Thursday.

The handoff happened at the annual Minnesota State Fire Chief’s Association’s annual conference in Duluth and now the truck will be returning home to the Village of Wausaukee.

The Village of Wausaukee, about 60 miles north of Green Bay, is a town of around 500 people and now their original motorized 1930 REO Speedwagon fire truck is returning home thanks to some investigative work by the Minnesota State Fire Cheif’s Association (MSFCA) that has owned the truck since the 90s.

When the MSFCA decided to sell the truck they discovered the Village of Wausaukee had been searching for this very truck for years.

Wausaukee residents actually raised money to be the high bidder and bring this truck, which has touched many in the community including the chief, back home.

“We have a strong community support where we are at and I guess you live and breathe it every day giving back and it’s tough to keep it together but it’s such a great moment,” says Village of Wausaukee, WI fire department chief Eric Edlebeck.

Eagan, MI Fire Chief Mike Scott worked to track down the truck’s original home says moments like these are what firefighting is all about.

“Everybody that’s in the fire service talks about brotherhood and family and this just really hits home with that. It doesn’t matter where you’re at what state you’re in what country you’re in we have that brotherhood and family connection and we are so happy that we could return this piece of history back to its home,” said Chief Mike Scott.

One the truck gets back to Wausaukee it will be housed in its original garage from the 1940s and the city hopes to eventually build a special building to show it off.