Fans React To The Return Of The William A. Irvin

DULUTH, Minn. – The William A. Irvin is finally back in the Minnesota Slip after being removed for repairs more than a year ago.

Now that The Irvin is back in its place fans have shown up to get their first look at the popular tourist attraction.

The return of the Irvin caught the eye of people visiting the area.

One fan, says she comes from a family of men who have worked on ships like the Irvin.

She says it warms her heart to see the nearly six hundred foot ship once again.

“I am a huge boat nerd. I just love boats and I really appreciate them,” said Nicole Jukich

Last year she was one of many folks crowding around the Minnesota slip to watch the Irvin being whisked away for those repairs.

“I got down here at five o’clock and I was here until 1 o’clock in the morning just to see it clear the slip, it was an exciting sight to see,” said Jukich.

Another visitor passing by the Irvin says his daughter got her first job working on the ship back in 2017.

“She loved it,” said Brian Matuszak. “In 2018 is when it started to go away, she was able to work a little bit and help get the place cleaned up. In fact she left a pair of gloves on there so we are excited to get back in there and get her gloves back.”

Matuszak (MA–TOO–ZAK) says other than providing a first job for his daughter the ship gives the community a glimpse into Duluth history.

“It’s neat because it’s a tie to local history to the city and the area with the lake boat. It think it’s a big tourist attraction. I think it belongs here.”

The ship typically holds tours in the summer and during Halloween.

Each season the ship brings in about two hundred thousand dollars from tours.

Due to the repairs the Irvin has now missed out on two summers worth of revenue.

The William A. Irvin is expected to reopen for tours sometime next year.

But it seems folks don’t need a tour they are happy just to see it floating in the slip once again.