Get Juiced Up On Healthy Smoothies

COOKING CONNECTION: The Juice Pharm

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection we are exploring a lighter alternative for meals and a healthy dose of fruits, greens and more. Duluth’s micro-juicery provides 100% raw juice, superfood smoothies, acai bowls and global inspired plant-based food at The Juice Pharm. This week we blended up the Al Green Smoothie that is made fresh and all natural for best taste and nutritional value. Check it out in the video above!

SKYWALK:

• Located inside the skywalk 2nd floor of the Hunter Building

• HOURS: Monday thru Friday 8:00am – 3:00pm

EASTSIDE: 12 S 15th Ave E, Duluth, MN 55812

• HOURS:

• Tues – Fri: 8am – 5pm

• Sat & Sun: 9am – 3pm

• Mon: Closed

CONTACT: (218) 606-1236