Hilltoppers Volleyball Hang On to Beat Greyhounds in Season Finale

It was the final night of the high school volleyball regular season in the state of Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match that went back and forth until the very end, the Duluth Marshall volleyball team held on to beat Duluth East 3-2 Thursday night, winning the final set 15-7.

The Hilltoppers wrap up their season with a 13-13 record, while the Greyhounds went 4-19 as both teams await seeding for the section playoffs.