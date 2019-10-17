Hunters Boys Soccer Falls in Double Overtime in Section Final

Keegan Chastey and Dante McDonald scored for Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 4-seed Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team scored in the final two minutes of regulation to force double overtime, but 2-seed St. Francis would score two minutes in off a free kick to win the section 7A final 3-2 and advance to state.

St. Francis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first half. Keegan Chastey scored with less than a minute to make it 2-1 at the half. The Hunters would keep the Fighting Saints off the board in the second, then Dante McDonald headed in a Chastey free kick with less than two minutes left to force extra time. Andy Christopherson scored the game-winner a little over two minutes into double overtime to give St. Francis the section title.

The defending section champs finish the season 12-7-1.