Jameson Sends Lumberjacks Girls Soccer Team to State Tournament

Cloquet-Carlton wins their first section title since 2012.

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. – In a match that needed two overtime periods, sophomore defender Olivia Jameson scored the game-winner as the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team outlasted Chisago Lakes 3-2 Thursday night.

Katie Turner scored in the first half for the Lumberjacks, which tied the game at halftime. The Wildcats would take the lead with less than two minutes to go. However, Madi Vermeersch scored on a penalty kick with 55 seconds left to send the match into overtime. And in the second OT, Jameson scored just over three minutes into the second overtime to capture the Section 7A championship for Cloquet-Carlton.