Kids Spend Their Day Off At Craft Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – School was out for many students in Duluth today.

For a little fun on their day off, a few kids attended a craft camp at the duluth folk school in lincoln park.

More than a half a dozen kids spent the day making crafts like handmade mittens.

They outlined a stencil onto an old blanket to get the perfect sized mitten, which will come in handy for winter.

The craft teacher says this camp is a great opportunity to get kids engaged in activities other than video games.

“I played video games too growing up, but a big part of my hobbies and my enjoyment is building things, making things, crafting things with my parents. So it is fun to past that along,” said Duluth Folk School Program Coordinator Zach Sullivan.

Duluth folk school will host another camp tomorrow from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

The craft camp is open for third through fifth graders.