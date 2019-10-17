Minnesota Youth Deer Hunt Begins

DULUTH, Minn.-The annual Minnesota youth firearms deer hunt began today as way to get more young people involved in outdoor activities.

The event coincides with MEA weekend where kids get a four-day break from school.

The event is open for anyone ages 10 to 17 who has a deer hunting and firearms license – the young hunters must also be accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

The owner from Fisherman’s Corner on Miller Trunk Highway said it’s always good to get kids involved in outdoor activities before it’s too late.

“If you wait too long, everybody gets new hobbies and games they play and they won’t have time to do this,” said Scott Vanvalkenburg, owner of Fisherman’s Corner.

Minnesota’s youth deer season began in 2004 in northwestern Minnesota. Over the years, it expanded to 28 deer permit areas throughout the state.