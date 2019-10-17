MSHSL Football Section Playoff Brackets Released
The section playoffs will begin Tuesday across the Northland.
DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, the Minnesota State High School League announced the match-ups for the 2019 football section playoffs. All quarterfinal games will take place Tuesday, October 22nd at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
SECTION 7A:
#8 Chisholm at #1 Deer River
#5 Carlton/Wrenshall at #4 Northwoods
SECTION 7AA:
#5 Royalton at #4 Eveleth-Gilbert
#6 Mesabi East at #3 International Falls
SECTION 7AAA:
#5 Proctor at #4 Two Harbors
#6 Virginia at #3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 6 p.m.
SECTION 7AAAA:
#5 Hibbing at #4 Chisago Lakes
#6 Duluth Denfeld at #3 North Branch
SECTION 7AAAAA:
#3 Duluth East at #2 Andover, 10/26 at 1 p.m.
SECTION 8AAAA:
#3 Grand Rapids at #2 Rocori, 10/26 at 7 p.m.
SECTION 5 NINE-PLAYER
#5 Cromwell-Wright at Hill City/Northland
#6 Floodwood at #3 Isle, 6 p.m.
SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER
#6 Ely at #3 Cherry, 6:30 p.m.
#7 Northeast Range at #2 Silver Bay
#5 Cook County at #4 Bigfork