MSHSL Football Section Playoff Brackets Released

The section playoffs will begin Tuesday across the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, the Minnesota State High School League announced the match-ups for the 2019 football section playoffs. All quarterfinal games will take place Tuesday, October 22nd at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

SECTION 7A:

#8 Chisholm at #1 Deer River

#5 Carlton/Wrenshall at #4 Northwoods

SECTION 7AA:

#5 Royalton at #4 Eveleth-Gilbert

#6 Mesabi East at #3 International Falls

SECTION 7AAA:

#5 Proctor at #4 Two Harbors

#6 Virginia at #3 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 6 p.m.

SECTION 7AAAA:

#5 Hibbing at #4 Chisago Lakes

#6 Duluth Denfeld at #3 North Branch

SECTION 7AAAAA:

#3 Duluth East at #2 Andover, 10/26 at 1 p.m.

SECTION 8AAAA:

#3 Grand Rapids at #2 Rocori, 10/26 at 7 p.m.

SECTION 5 NINE-PLAYER

#5 Cromwell-Wright at Hill City/Northland

#6 Floodwood at #3 Isle, 6 p.m.

SECTION 7 NINE-PLAYER

#6 Ely at #3 Cherry, 6:30 p.m.

#7 Northeast Range at #2 Silver Bay

#5 Cook County at #4 Bigfork