Pumpkin Train Express Makes a Stop at the Pumpkin Patch

DULUTH, Minn. – Families hopped aboard the North Shore Scenic Railroad for the annual Pumpkin Train.

The first stop was to a secret pumpkin patch.

It is filled with tons of pumpkins of all sizes where kids had a chance to pick out any pumpkin they wanted to take home.

A set of grandparents say this is one of many activities they like to do to make memories with their grandchildren

“Its just a family event. Its something to do with the grandkids that’s different than having them sit at our house. They like pumpkins and they like trains,” said Penny Morton.

The Pumpkin Train goes through this weekend.

Tickets cost $20.