St. Luke’s Cardiac Unit Wins Multiple Awards

DULUTH, Minn.-St. Luke’s was honored today with national recognition for their treatment of severe heart attacks.

The hospital received two different awards from the American Heart Association for all they do to save lives.

Staff from the cardiac unit say they work hard to make sure they follow the latest trends in heart care so they can give their patients the best treatment possible.

“It’s always an honor, because it is the moment where all that hard work, all those sleepless nights – that dedication of working through the nitty-gritty details and ensuring we are doing everything right,” said Dr. Scott Mikesell of St. Luke’s cardiology unit.

This is the sixth year in a row that St. Luke’s has won the award for their work on heart attack patients.