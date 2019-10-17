Teen Anime Club Meets in Duluth

Group meets monthly for games and bonding

DULUTH, Minn. – Each month, teen anime fans come together in Duluth for a night of bonding.

The Teen Anime Club met Thursday at Rogue Robot Games and Comics in Downtown Duluth.

Kids enjoyed role playing games and ate pizza.

One club member tells us she joined the group to meet friends who like the same kinds of activities.

“It’s nice when people have similar interests because at school I’m deemed ‘weird’ but here it’s kind of normal,” said Robyn Lagarde, a junior at Harbor City International School.

Lagarde tells us she’s excited for the DuluCon comic convention this weekend.

She says it should be a lot of fun because there are a lot of nerds in Duluth.