Third-Place Projection in NSIC Poll for UMD Women’s Basketball Team

The Bulldogs will open their season with two exhibition games against Bethel and UWS on November 1st and 4th, respectively.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NSIC pegged the UMD women’s basketball team to finish third overall and number two in the North divison.

The coaches picked MSU-Moorhead to win the NSIC, as well as the North division. UMD sophomore Brooke Olson was picked as the Bulldogs’ Preseason Player to Watch after being named to the All-Freshman Team last season.

