Twin Ports Rescuers Gifted with ARM-LOC Devices

Emergency devices were invented in Duluth by Water Resource Innovations

DULUTH, Minn. – Twin Ports rescue organizations have been given some new life-saving equipment that will help them with water and ice emergencies, and the technology behind it was invented in Duluth.

According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, his department responds to twelve to fifteen water emergencies every year. Now, the Duluth Fire Department, Duluth Police Department, Superior Police Department, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will have forty ARM-LOC flotation devices to help with those rescues.

ARM-LOC devices slip onto a victim’s forearm during water emergencies and inflate after a CO2 cartridge is activated.

The devices were invented in Duluth by Water Rescue Innovations.

“I as the rescuer will come out on the ice shelf, because we’ve all seen that. I grab his hand, now I slide it on and I got you. And you’ve never tried this before yet. How does it feel?” Water Rescue Innovations founder and CEO Connie Sylvester asked Assistant Duluth Fire Chief Clint Reff during a demonstration.

“It feels a little tight but that’s good. I’m not going anywhere,” Reff responded.

“You are not going anywhere and it actually makes us both float,” said Sylvester.

Soon, ARM-LOCs will be on every Duluth fire truck.

Chief Kirzaj tells us the devices give his department a more effective tool that traditional throw rings, especially in icy conditions.

“The problem with that is with our water temperatures in Duluth, they’re so cold that a lot of times the patient can’t actually grip it, can’t hold on to it. This provides flotation and it actually does the gripping if you will,” said Krizaj.

The product has been on the market for about four years and is already used by agencies like the Royal Canadian Mounted Patrol and the LAPD.

Each ARM-LOC unit costs about $400.

This batch was gifted to Twin Ports rescue agencies by the Duluth Skyline Rotary, Duluth Rotary Club 25, Harbortown Rotary, and Superior Rotary Club 40.