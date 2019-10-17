UMD Men’s Basketball Picked to Finish Third, Myer Named Preseason POTY

The Bulldogs will kick off their season with an exhibition against Wisconsin-Superior on November 4th at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD men’s basketball star Brandon Myer has been named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year.

The Superior native led the conference in rebounds while ranking sixth in points and fifth in steals. As for the team, the Bulldogs were picked to finish first in the NSIC North Division and third overall.

