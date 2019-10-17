UMD Men’s Hockey Set to Take On Badgers for First Time in Six Years

Puck drop in Madison is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will be back in action this weekend taking on an old friend.

The Bulldogs will battle former WCHA foe Wisconsin, who are currently ranked 17th in the country and they will play a completely different style than what UMD saw last weekend against UMass-Lowell.

“They’ve got a lot of skilled guys. They’re a skilled team so it’s good to play different match-ups like that with playing hard, heavy teams and fast, skilled teams. Just kind of getting adjusted to all the different game types there are so it will be good for us to play a team like that,” said defenseman Scott Perunovich.

“They’ve always had great programs. It’s always been a tough building to go into a win hockey games. It’s good to rekindle that a little bit. We’ve played Minnesota a lot and some of the other WCHA schools so it’s nice to get them back on our schedule,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

