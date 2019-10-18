Beavers Women’s Hockey Scores Four Unanswered to Upset Bulldogs

Anna Klein and Jalyn Elmes scored in the first period for UMD.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The No. 8 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team got off to a quick start, leading Bemidji State 2-0 after the first. But the Beavers would score four unanswered, two in the second and two in the third, to pull off the upset, 4-2.

Anna Klein and Jalyn Elmes scored for the Bulldogs, while Gabbie Hughes picked up assists on both goals. Ashton Bell also tallied an assist. Maddie Rooney made 23 saves.

The Bulldogs (3-2) will wrap up their series against the Beavers on Saturday, with puck drop set for 3:07 p.m.