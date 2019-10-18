Brand New Playground Vandalized In The Village Of Superior

A $100 reward has been offered for any information.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Village of Superior is searching for the culprits who vandalized a brand new playground at the Clarence Benson park on Ogden Avenue.

The initials “M” and “K” were found in various areas of the park including on a swing.

Vandals also wrote names on a park bench.

99% of the vandalism has since been removed and officials are now looking through surveillance footage to identify the suspect or suspects.

If anyone has information on this matter they are asked to contact the Village of Superior Clerk’s Office at 715-392-8551.