Bulldogs Soccer Drop Tight Battle to Warriors

Sophia Grenz made eight saves for UMD in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team battled hard in the first half against Winona State, but Jaida Wedge scored midway through the second to give the Warriors the 1-0 win.

UMD (4-7-1) will host Upper Iowa on Sunday at noon.