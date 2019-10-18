Ceremony Honors Former Fire Chiefs Who Passed Away This Year

The evening featured music, bagpipes, and prayer to honor those who have died.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association wrapped up their final day of their annual conference with the annual memorial service honoring former fire chiefs who have passed away over the last year.

The evening featured music, bagpipes, and prayer to honor those who have died.

“For the fire service it’s a family and a brotherhood and we truly believe in taking care of our own. So when of our own passes away it’s important that we support the families throughout that process,” said John Cunningham, the president of the Minnesota State Fire Chief’s Association and Chief of Brooklyn Park Fire Department.

Two of the late chiefs honored were Larry Bushey of the Duluth Fire Department and Jerry Roy from the Grand Rapids Fire Department.