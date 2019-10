Coaches Corner: UWS Men’s Soccer

For this week's segment, we hear from the top ranked team in the UMAC.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from the Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team, including head coach Joe Mooney, as well as team captains Eric Watson and Danny Kearns. Watson recently scored his 38th career goal, which breaks the Yellowjackets’ all-time record held by assistant coach Jon Bucklew.