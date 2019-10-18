Fear is Here! The Haunt Opens Tonight

Spooky, Scary, Screaming Fun Arrives in the Northland

POPLAR, Wisc. — A horrifying haunted experience leads Northlanders through fun fear and it all starts Friday October 18th, 2019.

The rural town of Poplar Wisconsin awaits you for… The Haunt. Formerly known as The Haunt at Wentworth, the owners of the Poplar Golf Course are now hosting the local screams.

Winding through the woods on a haunted hayride that leads you through a spooky walk into the haunted maze. Fear goers get to experience a dark and exciting scare around every corner.

“It’s going to be very scary, the actors that we have, have demonstrated some very scary casting.” explained the Co-Owner of The Haunt Rick Lajoie.

Over 40 volunteers are giving their time to put the fear into your Halloween spirit.

Proceeds will go to the local Boy Scouts Troop 212 and non-perishable food donations will be accepted for a discount on admission.

The Haunt takes place from 7-10:30 p.m.

Oct. 18-19, 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 at the Poplar Golf Course (HWY & HWY D in Douglas County) 9548 E Golf Course Rd, Poplar, WI 54864

Admission is $10; $1 off with a food donation.

A non-scary haunt without actors takes place from 6-7 p.m. Saturdays. Cost is $5.

Dress for outdoors, muddy conditions may occur after a rainy week.