Fundraising For Gary New Duluth Skate Park Underway

The rummage sale will continue on Saturday at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gary New Duluth Recreation Center is hosting a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday.

There’s no price that comes with the items on display, but donations are encouraged.

The proceeds will go towards the Gary New Duluth Alliance Project, which includes the skate park.

During their last rummage sale, the recreation center raised over $2,000.

“We have shoes, clothing all kinds of nic-nacs, Christmas items, Halloween items, kitchen wear- there’s something here for everyone,” Recreation Center Volunteer, Sharon Bucar says.

