Golfers Enjoy Beautiful Fall Day at Enger Park

Enger Park Golf Course is the only Duluth public golf course still open this fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Golfers were out on Northland courses enjoying the beautiful fall weather.

Staff there tell us they’re booked through this weekend with golfers wanting to play on what could be the last warm days of 2019.

The course usually stays open until there’s snow on the ground.

“This course here does usually try to go through October if we can. We have been open into November even in previous years but in Northern Minnesota it’s really weather dependent,” said Andrew Sederlund, Assistant Golf Professional at Enger Park.

One golfer tells us he wanted to get on the links with a friend one last time before winter. He was impressed with the conditions on the course.

“The course is in remarkably good shape for being in October and after they cross country meet here,” said Duluth golfer, Denny Falk. “The greens in particular are in very good shape at this point.”

Enger Park has lowered their prices significantly this fall to help get late-season golfers out.