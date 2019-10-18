Man Shot While Attending Funeral in Fond du Lac Reservation, Suspect in Custody

CLOQUET, Minn.- A shooting on the Fond–Du–Lac Reservation leaves a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 45–year old victim was allegedly shot at a funeral in a head–start facility gym.

Authorities responded to the facility off Big Lake Road just before 10 a.m. to find a chaotic scene where funeral goers subdued a 28-year-old male suspect from Minneapolis.

This after the suspect is accused of shooting a 45–year–old Minneapolis man in the head.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and we don’t believe there are any other threats to our community at this time,” Cloquet interim police chief Derek Randall said.

The victim is currently at Essentia Health hospital in Duluth with what police believe to be non–life threatening injuries while the suspect sits behind bars in Carlton county jail.

“If this was the first time, or any number of times, it still impacts our community and it impacts it negatively,” Fond-Du-Lac communications director Rita Aspinwall said.

Officials say they do not know the motive behind the shooting or if it was connected to the funeral.

Fond–Du–Lac tribal members are doing everything they can to help those who may be grieving the incident after the scare put multiple buildings on lock-down, including a high school which fortunately didn’t have many students in it due to it being MEA weekend.

“These kinds of situations, they happen everywhere but it especially hurts when it happens in your community,” Aspinwall said.

Tribal elders say they’re shaken by the event, but they’re grateful for how quick the community was to help out.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you the latest as it comes out.

